Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $139.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.1% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 14,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.996 per share. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

