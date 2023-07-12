Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating. The stock traded as high as $340.72 and last traded at $340.72, with a volume of 80260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $335.75.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

