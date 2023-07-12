Reviewing Laurentian Bank of Canada (LRCDF) & Its Competitors

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report) is one of 279 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Laurentian Bank of Canada to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laurentian Bank of Canada 1 1 1 0 2.00 Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors 1053 2977 2997 14 2.28

Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.10%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 352.92%. Given Laurentian Bank of Canada’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Laurentian Bank of Canada has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laurentian Bank of Canada N/A N/A N/A Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors 35.84% 9.99% 1.00%

Dividends

This table compares Laurentian Bank of Canada and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Laurentian Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Laurentian Bank of Canada pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Laurentian Bank of Canada lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Laurentian Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laurentian Bank of Canada and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Laurentian Bank of Canada N/A N/A 5.52 Laurentian Bank of Canada Competitors $2.58 billion $693.41 million 268.52

Laurentian Bank of Canada’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Laurentian Bank of Canada. Laurentian Bank of Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Laurentian Bank of Canada competitors beat Laurentian Bank of Canada on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial services, including commercial banking, real estate financing, and equipment and inventory financing to business clients. The Capital Markets segment offers a range of services, such as research, market analysis, and advisory services; corporate underwriting services for debt and equity; and administrative services. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

