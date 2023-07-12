Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $55.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $617,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817,654.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,521. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Rambus Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19. Rambus has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $68.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

(Get Free Report

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.