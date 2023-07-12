PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $80.82, with a volume of 81469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.
The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on PSMT. Scotiabank upped their target price on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,281,000 after purchasing an additional 148,758 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,416,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 102,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2,200.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 90,380 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.
