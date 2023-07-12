PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $80.82, with a volume of 81469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.89.

The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PSMT. Scotiabank upped their target price on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,176.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,551.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,201. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,281,000 after purchasing an additional 148,758 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,416,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 102,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,810,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2,200.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 94,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 90,380 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.