Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as high as $65.29 and last traded at $65.29, with a volume of 105230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

