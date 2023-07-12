Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Receives $18.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OUST. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Ouster Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Ouster stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $227.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ouster will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ouster news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 86,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $501,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,433.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,650.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Angus Pacala acquired 86,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $501,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,433.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 143,000 shares of company stock valued at $837,501 and sold 12,782 shares valued at $72,385. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

