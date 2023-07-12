Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,017 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.41.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

