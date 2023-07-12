Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Critical Survey

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ontrak and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak -384.20% -361.49% -140.71% Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Ontrak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 0 0 0 0 N/A Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ontrak and Mangoceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ontrak presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 539.66%. Given Ontrak’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ontrak and Mangoceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $14.51 million 0.95 -$51.57 million ($2.25) -0.21 Mangoceuticals $109,661.00 246.89 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Mangoceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ontrak.

Summary

Mangoceuticals beats Ontrak on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ontrak

(Get Free Report)

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology-enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Mangoceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.