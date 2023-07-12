ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as high as $97.52 and last traded at $96.46, with a volume of 538913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ON. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,079,439 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.