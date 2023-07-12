NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 4.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.41.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.81. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.