NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.69 and a 200-day moving average of $276.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.41.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

