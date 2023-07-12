NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

NBTB opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.