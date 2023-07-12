National Bank (NBHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Bank Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. National Bank has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

National Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

