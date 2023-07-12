Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.29, but opened at $61.73. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $60.76, with a volume of 1,741,002 shares.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $248,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

