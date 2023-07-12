Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $28.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.48 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

