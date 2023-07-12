Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,788,000 after buying an additional 73,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,222,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,426,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $235.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.33. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $188.99 and a one year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,587,855. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

