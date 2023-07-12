Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.