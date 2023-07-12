Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 144,756 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,447 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $20,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after buying an additional 285,836 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock worth $203,527,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

