Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 119,743 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,743 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $245,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.41.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $372.69 and its 200 day moving average is $276.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

