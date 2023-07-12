Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 72,238 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,238 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

