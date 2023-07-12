Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.41.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.