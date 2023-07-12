Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

GOOG stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.