Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) & Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Koninklijke Philips and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Philips 4 5 1 0 1.70 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus price target of $17.06, suggesting a potential downside of 21.75%. Given Koninklijke Philips’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Philips is more favorable than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Philips $18.79 billion 1.08 -$1.69 billion ($2.45) -8.90 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $5.51 7.18

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Koninklijke Philips. Koninklijke Philips is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Koninklijke Philips shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Philips and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Philips -11.63% 6.29% 2.79% Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Koninklijke Philips beats Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services. It also offers acute patient management solutions; emergency care solutions; sleep and respiratory care solutions; and electronic medical record and care management solutions. In addition, the company provides power toothbrushes, brush heads, and interdental cleaning and teeth whitening products; infant feeding, baby monitors, and digital parental solutions; and grooming and beauty products and solutions. It has strategic partnership agreements with TriHealth, Prisma Health, and the University Health System of San Antonio to help the health system standardize patient monitoring, drive interoperability, and lay the foundation for enterprise-wide platform; and Oulu University Hospital to deliver advanced image-guided therapy solutions. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Philips N.V. in May 2013. Koninklijke Philips N.V. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

