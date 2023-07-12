JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lowered by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $430.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $147.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

