Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 6,000 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,986 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $265,179.80.

On Thursday, May 18th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The company had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

