Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,416 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,943% compared to the typical daily volume of 178 put options.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $281,128.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tanya Lewis sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $309,411.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $281,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,463 shares of company stock worth $1,744,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ REPL opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

