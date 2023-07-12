Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 3,409 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $35.78.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 132.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.