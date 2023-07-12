Inspire Investing LLC Buys 3,045 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,849,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

XHR opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $268.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

