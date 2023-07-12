Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 12,178 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

