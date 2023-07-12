Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.81. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

