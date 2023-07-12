Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 1,875 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,053,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total value of $183,937.50.

On Monday, June 5th, Madre Armelle De sold 2,080 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $208,270.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00.

Datadog Stock Up 3.5 %

DDOG opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Datadog by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,619 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

