Head-To-Head Contrast: Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) versus Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cellebrite DI and Datasea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellebrite DI 0 2 3 0 2.60 Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus target price of $8.44, indicating a potential upside of 21.93%. Given Cellebrite DI’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cellebrite DI is more favorable than Datasea.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellebrite DI $270.65 million 4.98 $120.81 million $0.13 53.23 Datasea $17.08 million 1.36 -$6.52 million ($0.24) -3.48

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Datasea’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cellebrite DI has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellebrite DI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cellebrite DI and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellebrite DI 8.86% 36.43% 4.80% Datasea -145.23% -489.83% -179.36%

Risk and Volatility

Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.1% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats Datasea on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Cellebrite Pathfinder helps investigators reach conclusions faster through automated data ingestion, normalization, consolidation, and visualization of a suspects' journey; CryptoCurrency Investigative Solutions, which analyze blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets and transactions; and OSINT Investigate solution used to search, resolve, and enrich identifiers in open sources. In addition, the company provides Cellebrite Guardian, a cloud-based digital investigative data and evidence management SaaS solution that allows users to manage, store, share, and review investigative data and evidence from intake to creation of a final report; and Commander solution that enables collaboration across investigation functions to reduce manual processes. It serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

