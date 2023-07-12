Head-To-Head Analysis: PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Risk & Volatility

PubMatic has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 7.02% 9.89% 4.94% Chindata Group 15.95% 7.48% 3.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares PubMatic and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PubMatic and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 2 5 0 2.71 Chindata Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PubMatic presently has a consensus target price of $18.38, indicating a potential downside of 0.41%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $8.90, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than PubMatic.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PubMatic and Chindata Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $256.38 million 3.74 $28.70 million $0.31 59.52 Chindata Group $659.93 million 4.57 $94.48 million $0.32 25.75

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than PubMatic. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chindata Group beats PubMatic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics. In addition, it offers Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an ID management tool for publishers that leverages specialized technology?infrastructure?to simplify the complex alternative identifier marketplace; pubmatic SSP for publishers and buyers; and connect for publishers and buyers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Chindata Group

(Get Free Report)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, and tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.