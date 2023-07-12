Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $40.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.4% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,814,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,813,000 after buying an additional 121,220 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 10.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
