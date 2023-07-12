Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $40.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.4% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,814,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,813,000 after buying an additional 121,220 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 10.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 564,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GIL opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

