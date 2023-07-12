FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 77,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $424.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.41.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.