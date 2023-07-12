Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average of $147.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $349.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.