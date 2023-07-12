FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $42.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.9 %

FE opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

