First Personal Financial Services Sells 106 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Chevron Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

