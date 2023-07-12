First Personal Financial Services Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 15,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

GOOG opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

