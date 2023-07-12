First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,766,000 after buying an additional 440,208 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.