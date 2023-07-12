Financial Review: Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) & Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) and Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Spectra7 Microsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron 21.66% 35.05% 24.59% Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tokyo Electron and Spectra7 Microsystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 2 1 0 2.33 Spectra7 Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Tokyo Electron presently has a consensus target price of $26,666.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37,379.50%. Given Tokyo Electron’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tokyo Electron is more favorable than Spectra7 Microsystems.

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Spectra7 Microsystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $16.35 billion 4.10 $3.49 billion $3.92 18.15 Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A ($0.46) -1.36

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Spectra7 Microsystems. Spectra7 Microsystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokyo Electron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Spectra7 Microsystems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats Spectra7 Microsystems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process. It also provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses. It also provides GaugeChanger that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics that are used in data centers; and USB 3.2 consumer interconnects for use in ultra-thin laptops, tablets, mobile devices, solid-state disks, and wearable computing devices. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

