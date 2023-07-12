Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AES were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AES by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,686,000 after purchasing an additional 314,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AES by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after purchasing an additional 230,481 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AES by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

