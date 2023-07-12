Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

