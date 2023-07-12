E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $6.66. E2open Parent shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 645,505 shares.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 99.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded E2open Parent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $69,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,155.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $199,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in E2open Parent by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 91.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

