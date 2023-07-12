DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 15,032 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,032 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 191,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $119.49 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

