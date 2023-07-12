DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.09. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.