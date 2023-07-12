DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

