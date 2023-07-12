DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,718 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $178.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -19.10%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

