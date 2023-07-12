DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vale by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

